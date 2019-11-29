Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Morris In Memoriam
Mother Lucille B. Morris November 29, 2003 If Roses Grow in Heaven By Delores M. Garcia If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. With All Our Love, THE MORRIS FAMILY
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -