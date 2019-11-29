|
Mother Lucille B. Morris November 29, 2003 If Roses Grow in Heaven By Delores M. Garcia If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. With All Our Love, THE MORRIS FAMILY
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019