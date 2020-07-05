HOUSWORTH, Lucille Nix Lucille Nix Housworth, 94 years old, passed peacefully at home on July 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 73 years Harold Housworth, daughter Susan (Charles) Whitt, son Tommy (Wendy) Housworth, grandchildren Grady and Maggie Housworth, sister-in-law Betty Nix, brother-in-law Rev. Lamar Cochran, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lucy was born and raised in Demorest, GA. She attended Piedmont College, then moved to Atlanta, where she worked for ten years at Western Electric. She and Harold married during that time and she eventually quit work to become a full-time mom. Lucy was active in her children's schools and at Briarlake Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member of the Joy and New Horizons Sunday School Classes. She also was a faithful fan of the Atlanta Braves. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private, family-only graveside service, officiated by Rev. Larry Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Horizons Sunday School Class at Briarlake Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store