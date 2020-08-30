JONES, Lucy Crane Lucy Jones Crane Jones went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Lucy was born June 25, 1930 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of Edwin Duff Crane, Jr. and Lucy Pairo Crane. Growing up in Atlanta, she graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College and attended Emory Law School before marrying Ransom Lanier Jones, a medical school student at Emory Medical School. Lucy, Lanier, and two children moved to Livorno, Italy with the US Army soon after Lanier's medical training. They came home with a bit of Italian, tremendous memories, and their third of four children. In her 90 years, Lucy touched the lives of many with her kind spirit. As a homemaker in East Point, GA, she found time to garden, volunteer with the Women's Auxiliary, the South Fulton Hospital, and several political campaigns. She collected and taught about shells at local elementary schools, and sang in the church choir. Her lovely voice often woke her children with "Oh, What A Beautiful Morning!" Lucy played tennis, sewed, and painted. Many of Lucy's paintings are now treasured by her children. Her love, joy, wit, and sense of humor were unforgettable. Moving to Fernandina Beach in 1982 with Lanier, Lucy found new friends and a new church. As a member of her beloved Amelia Baptist Church, she sang soprano in the choir. Detailed Bible and doctrinal studies with friends brought profound meaning to her life. She continued her volunteer work at the Amelia Island Museum, the church office and worked at a local women's shelter. After Lanier retired, Lucy kept active in gardening, choral singing, and traveling. During their 66 years of marriage, Lucy and Lanier worked together as devoted and supportive parents. They hosted family vacations and reunions that created fond memories for their families. Traveling far and wide, they often took their grandchildren and their children to foreign countries. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Duff Crane, Jr. and Lucy Pairo Crane and her brother, Edwin Duff Crane III. Lucy is survived by her husband, Dr. Ransom Lanier Jones, their four children, David Lanier Jones (Judi Chamberlin) of Ridgway, Colorado, Kathleen Jones Ward of Yorktown, Virginia, Patricia Jones Ramia (Bill) of Memphis, Tennessee, and William Hawkins Jones (Laura Muller) of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by nine grandchildren (Ryan and Bryce Jones), Audrey, Brandon, and Chelsea Ward, Nathan Ramia and Anna Ramia Moe (Matt), and Olivia and Eva Jones, and her great-granddaughter, Malea Ramia. While no formal memorial service will be held, donations in Lucy's memory can be sent to support the Evening in December music programs of Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida.



