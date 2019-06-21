|
WILLIS, Lucy Mrs. Lucy Willis former president of AFL-CIO/ACTWU Local 365 and Atlanta Labor Council representative passed June 11, 2019. Celebration of Life Service for the long time East Point, GA resident and community activist will be held June 22, 2019, 11AM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1809 Sewell Mill Rd, Newnan, Ga. Family hour will be held June 21, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, Ga. Survivors: 3 daughters, Sylvia, Wanda and Linda Willis; 4 grandchildren, Sonya Willis, Daris Lipscomb, Williams McLeroy and Monjay Willis; 2 great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Andrews (Mabel), nephews, nieces, other family and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019