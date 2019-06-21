Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
1809 Sewell Mill Rd
Newnan, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy WILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy WILLIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy WILLIS Obituary
WILLIS, Lucy Mrs. Lucy Willis former president of AFL-CIO/ACTWU Local 365 and Atlanta Labor Council representative passed June 11, 2019. Celebration of Life Service for the long time East Point, GA resident and community activist will be held June 22, 2019, 11AM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1809 Sewell Mill Rd, Newnan, Ga. Family hour will be held June 21, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, Ga. Survivors: 3 daughters, Sylvia, Wanda and Linda Willis; 4 grandchildren, Sonya Willis, Daris Lipscomb, Williams McLeroy and Monjay Willis; 2 great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Andrews (Mabel), nephews, nieces, other family and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now