BLANCO, Luisa Nieto Age 92, of Atlanta, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hernán L. Blanco. Luisa is survived by two daughters, Lucila L. Blanco and Beatriz Blanco (Robert) Funk; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, her brother, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store