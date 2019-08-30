|
COLLINS, Lula B. Ms. Lula B. Collins of SW,, Atlanta passed away on August 22, 2019. She was a retired case Administrator with the Bank Ruptcy Courts, U.S. Federal Government of Atlanta. Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker Pastor. Interment: West View Cemetery. She is survived by her sisters; Mrs. Paulette Sheroud, Mrs. Hattie M. Thomas, Mrs. Alberta Buchanon, Dr. Dorthy Hicks and Mrs. Patricia Barlow, Brothers; Mr. Richard A. Collins, Mr. Rembert E. Collins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W., Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019