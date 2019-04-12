Services
Lula HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER, Lula Juanita Homegoing Services for Mrs. Lula Juanita Hunter, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Pastor and Pastor Chianti Harris, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at the mortuary, from 7-8 P.M. She leaves to cherish his memories: her husband, James R. Hunter; children, Reginald Hunter, Richard Davis and Wanda (Lloyd) Matthews; grandchildren, Rudy, Jamilah, Rashida, Devin, Jalicia, DeAndre, Tenisha, Joseph, Thomas, Gabrielle and Camilla; siblings, Mary Bailey, James Carmichael and Curtis Carmichael; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
