HUGHES, Lura Pitts Lura Pitts Hughes, 103, passed away August 27. A native of Greer, SC, she was the daughter of Lura Langston and Robert Murray Hughes. Pitts graduated from Furman University in 1939, and began her lifelong career in Baptist Student Ministry serving in universities and seminaries across the south. She valued the Biblical imperative of seeing all people equal and worthy of respect and was instrumental in helping many students and leaders embrace the importance of integration early in the Civil Rights Movement. There is no way to count the hundreds of young people who were impacted by her love, mentoring and prayers. Pitts is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Robert S. Hughes,James L. Hughes,Robert Murray Hughes, Jr. and nephew, Alan Hughes. She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews and their families, and her dear friends, the Woolfs, Hammonds, and Bell families who cared for her . Pitts loved and was so grateful to the Cabans whose love,wisdom and support blessed her last years. The memorial service will be held at Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Drive, Decatur, Georgia, November 9, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln Memorial University, Cumberland Gap Parkway, P.O. Box 2005 Harrogate, Tenn. 37752.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019