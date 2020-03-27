|
SMITH, Lurlene Lurlene Melson Smith was born January 27, 1935 to the late Cora Farmer and Otis Charles Melson. She was united in holy matrimony to Willie Glenn Smith on March 19, 1955. To this union they were blessed with three children, Vanessa Pruitt (Gary), Giselle "Gigi" Givens (Reginald), and Tonialo Dallas Smith (Monica); five grandchildren Kisha Thomas (Torey), Chiquita Rogers (Preston), Morgan Smith, Eric Alston Givens, and Mackenzie Smith; and five great-grandchildren: Toriona, Myles and Jordan Thomas and Caleb and Paris Rogers. She ran a successful in-home daycare for over 40 years. Here she gained a host of bonus children and grandchildren! She inspired the entrepreneur spirit in the family! Her family and friends will continue to honor and cherish her legacy!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020