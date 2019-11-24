Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Bivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Bivens


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luther Bivens Obituary
BIVENS, Luther Brown Luther Brown Bivens, 72, died November 20, 2019, in his home in Atlanta, Ga. Born September 3, 1947, in Concord, NC, he was the son of Dr. Edward Bivens and Betty Gay Coltrane. After completing his BS degree at Wake Forrest University, Brown attended University of Georgia, where he earned his law degree. He specialized in Litigation Law and excelled in many different types of litigation, practicing law for 47 years in Atlanta. He had many interests and was a triathlete, golfer, cyclist, swimmer, adventurer, fly fisherman, horseman, and sailor. Brown was known for his quick wit, charming personality, and ability to light up the room. He is survived by his son, Jake Bivens, his brothers Les and Jim Bivens, and his sister Becky Bivens. The memorial service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Saturday, November 30. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family at 1 pm and a memorial service in the Chapel from 2:00-2:45 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of Brown Bivens.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -