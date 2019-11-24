|
|
BIVENS, Luther Brown Luther Brown Bivens, 72, died November 20, 2019, in his home in Atlanta, Ga. Born September 3, 1947, in Concord, NC, he was the son of Dr. Edward Bivens and Betty Gay Coltrane. After completing his BS degree at Wake Forrest University, Brown attended University of Georgia, where he earned his law degree. He specialized in Litigation Law and excelled in many different types of litigation, practicing law for 47 years in Atlanta. He had many interests and was a triathlete, golfer, cyclist, swimmer, adventurer, fly fisherman, horseman, and sailor. Brown was known for his quick wit, charming personality, and ability to light up the room. He is survived by his son, Jake Bivens, his brothers Les and Jim Bivens, and his sister Becky Bivens. The memorial service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Saturday, November 30. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family at 1 pm and a memorial service in the Chapel from 2:00-2:45 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of Brown Bivens.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019