Luther Goss
GOSS, Luther

Luther Goss, 78, of Fayetteville passed away November 22, 2020. He was born in East Point, Georgia to the late Talmadge and Mary Goss on July 23, 1942. Luther worked in the grocery industry for 63 years, and in that time, he worked three jobs to support his family. Luther was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Worley Goss. He is survived by his children, Chris and Julie Goss of Fayetteville, Sean and Wanda Goss of Newnan, Kim and Mike Wilson of Brooks, Kirk and Susanne Goss of Brooks, and Kathy Goss Padovano of Brooks; grandchildren, Luke and Seth Goss, Beth and Traci Binford, Cody, Chelsea, Chase, Clay and Caden Wilson, Madison, Jacob, Katie, and Jonathan Goss, and Salvatore and Sofia Padovano; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Pastor Glen Stringham officiating. Burial will follow at Brooks Memorial Gardens, Brooks. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2020.
