JACKSON, Luther The Celebration of Life for Mr. Luther Jackson will be held Saturday, February 09, 2019 at true Love Christian Ministries 2001 Jabco Ct., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 1:00 P.M Bishop Vernon Berry, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia. Public viewing will be held Friday, February 08, 2019 at Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 12 noon until 8 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 7704822358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019