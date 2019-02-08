Services
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-2358
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
true Love Christian Ministries
2001 Jabco Ct
Lithonia, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther JACKSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luther JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Luther The Celebration of Life for Mr. Luther Jackson will be held Saturday, February 09, 2019 at true Love Christian Ministries 2001 Jabco Ct., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 1:00 P.M Bishop Vernon Berry, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia. Public viewing will be held Friday, February 08, 2019 at Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 12 noon until 8 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 7704822358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now