Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
Luther Lee GARRETT Jr.

Luther Lee GARRETT Jr. Obituary
GARRETT, Jr., Luther Lee Celebration of Life for Mr. Luther Lee Garrett, Jr. will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Cir. S.W. Atlanta, Ga. 30311. Visitation services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc. 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr. East Point, Ga. 30344. Luther leaves to cherish: sisters Carolyn Dollar (Ken), Linda Jones (Eddie) and a host of children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2019
