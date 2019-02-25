|
|
GARRETT, Jr., Luther Lee Celebration of Life for Mr. Luther Lee Garrett, Jr. will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Cir. S.W. Atlanta, Ga. 30311. Visitation services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc. 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr. East Point, Ga. 30344. Luther leaves to cherish: sisters Carolyn Dollar (Ken), Linda Jones (Eddie) and a host of children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2019