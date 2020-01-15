|
POPE (WYMAN), Lydia Lydia Wyman Pope passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Winchester, MA on July 9, 1938 to parents Ronald and Betty Wyman who predeceased her. Lydia graduated from Winchester High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY in 1960. She met her husband Paul, a naval officer, in Montreal, Canada in the summer of 1960. They were married in March, 1961 and thus began their long and happy journey. After a short stint as a nomadic navy wife, she and Paul lived in Corpus Christi, TX, Philadelphia, PA, Memphis, TN, and then to Stone Mountain and Dunwoody, GA, for 35 years. A move to Dataw Island, SC lasted 10 years and in 2014 they moved to Cumming GA to be near the children and grandchildren. Lydia was known for her gentle, and gracious nature. She was an accomplished decorator, and her home, dress, and entertaining skills reflected her sense of style. Most importantly, her life and home were filled with the love she provided in abundance. Lydia is survived by her husband of 58 years Paul, daughter Laura Polak (Andy), son Chip (Germaine), granddaughters Libby Shamblin (Rob), Emily Pope (fianc? Adam Vaughan), Abby Polak, and Elena Pope, grandsons Ethan Pope and Andrew Polak. She is also survived by brother George Wyman (Kelly), sister in law Mary Coslett (Jay), and terrific nieces and nephews in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, and California. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076 at 3 PM on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint David's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020