JOHNSON, Jr., Lyman Lyman Augustus Johnson Jr., 84, was called home by God on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born December 4, 1934 in Atlanta to the late Lyman A. Johnson, Sr. and Emma Mae (Jean) Cochran Johnson. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree and spent his working years as a very successful sales leader. Scouting was one of Lyman's passions having been an Eagle Scout, served for years as a troop leader, and after retirement served on the Eagle Review Board. He was an ACC referee for football and basketball, ending his work for the ACC as an official's evaluator. He also was an avid golfer, loved to hunt and fish and spent many vacations with family on the ski slopes. Lyman loved the Lord, was an active member of his church, participated in Bible studies and often served as a volunteer. He touched the hearts and lives of many people in every place he lived and will be missed by many. Lyman was preceded in death by Jeannine, his wife of 52 years. He is survived by his wife Karen Richardson Johnson, his son Kent and partner Simmelle, Park City, UT; daughter, Haley, husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, Austin, TX; sister, Delene, husband Giles Darst, Hoschton, GA, sister Carole, husband Charlie Mason, Big Fork, MT; brother, Jarrell, wife, Kathy Johnson, Alpharetta, GA; eight nieces and nephews along with their families. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, on Monday, October 21st, at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, GA with a reception immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made online at www.hmpattersonarlington.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019