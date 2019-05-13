KING, Lyn Melvin Mrs. Lyn Melvin King of Marietta, GA, died peacefully on May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecile Dubus Melvin and Benjamin Terrell Melvin, Jr.; her husband, Bernard Dee King, Jr.; and her brother, Benjamin Terrell Melvin III. Lyn was born on December 11, 1940, in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 5, she moved with her family to Memphis, TN, where she attended White Station High School and Rhodes College. While at Rhodes, Lyn was a cheerleader, a member of Chi Omega, sweetheart to SAE, on the Mademoiselle College Board, and named Who's Who Among Students. For 37 years, Lyn taught middle school students in both Memphis and Marietta. During her teaching career, she was named STAR Teacher and Who's Who Among America's Teachers. Lyn was devoted to her family and is survived by her son, Bernard Dee King III; her daughter, Cecile King Della Bernarda (Dean); her grandchildren, Ben King, Barrett King, Libby King, Lainey King, and Robert Della Bernarda; her sister, Carolyn Cecile Melvin Rhodes (Tom) of Raleigh, NC; and her multiple nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 18, at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lyn's name to St. Peter and St. Paul or the Humane Society. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019