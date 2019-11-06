Services
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
1933 - 2019
Lynelle Owen Obituary
OWEN, Lynelle Chambers Lynelle Chambers Owen, 86, of Mooresville, NC peacefully passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born August 10, 1933, to the late Clifford & Nelle Harris Presley in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Oglethorpe University with a Master's degree in Education. Lynelle touched many young people over the years, teaching piano in her home, as well as high school science at Briarcliff High School in Dekalb County, GA until her retirement in 1985. She also taught Bible Study at her beloved churches for over 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Chambers Fletcher of Mooresville, NC, son-n-law John Adamek of Henderson, NV and grandchildren James Gordon of Henderson, NV, Neil Gordon of Atlanta, GA, Logan Fletcher of Atlanta, GA and Kendall Fletcher of Fuquay-Varina, NC, as well as other extended family members and close friends whom she loved devotedly. She was preceded in death by her first husband James McCoy Chambers Jr., her second husband Edward Owen and her daughter Susan Chambers Adamek. Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, NC on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 AM. Her ashes will be laid to rest privately at a later date in Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gordon Hospice House in Lynelle's memory: Gordon Hospice House, In memory of Lynelle Owen, 2347 Simonton Rd. Statesville, NC 28625 Or online at: https://www.hoic.org/donate_form.asp. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Owen family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019
