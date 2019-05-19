|
|
GOOD, Lynn Anne Lynn Anne Good died May 10, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1945 in Waterbury, CT to Jacquelyn and Henry Liebeck. She was a graduate of Saint John's Hospital School of Nursing, Springfield, MO. In 1966, she married John Good and they moved to Atlanta in 1974. For many years, she worked as a surgical and ob/gyn nurse. Her last years of nursing were as Clinical Director of a large oncology practice. Survivors include her husband, John Good; children: Christy (Clay) Brice, Atlanta; son, Tim J. Good, St. Simon's Island, GA; grandchildren: Alex and Grayson Good and Sydney and Landon Brice. Sign on line guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or the . A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019