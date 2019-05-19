Services
Lynn GOOD Obituary
GOOD, Lynn Anne Lynn Anne Good died May 10, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1945 in Waterbury, CT to Jacquelyn and Henry Liebeck. She was a graduate of Saint John's Hospital School of Nursing, Springfield, MO. In 1966, she married John Good and they moved to Atlanta in 1974. For many years, she worked as a surgical and ob/gyn nurse. Her last years of nursing were as Clinical Director of a large oncology practice. Survivors include her husband, John Good; children: Christy (Clay) Brice, Atlanta; son, Tim J. Good, St. Simon's Island, GA; grandchildren: Alex and Grayson Good and Sydney and Landon Brice. Sign on line guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or the . A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
