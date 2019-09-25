|
HARTER, Lynn J. Lynn J. Harter, age 85, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Leigh Wilson and Jean Harter; sons, Andrew Harter, Lynn Thomas Harter, and Richard Harter; sisters, Virginia Simmons and Lynda Quigley Howard; and brother, Gordon Harter. Mr. Harter is survived by his wife of fifty years, Mary Harter, Sugar Hill, GA; children, James M. and Rhonda Harter, Buford, GA and Joaquin and Kelly Martinez, Portage, Indiana; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron Howard; niece, Nancy Koch, Ann Harbor, MI; and other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Harter was born December 9, 1933 in Gary, Indiana. He was a 1952 graduate of Hobart High School, Hobart, IN and a graduate from Purdue University with an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering Tech. He continued his education and became a Professional Engineer. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. Mr. Harter was retired as a Design Engineer from Thrall Car Manufacturing Company where he designed railroad cars. He was a member of Buford Presbyterian Church in Sugar Hill, GA. A memorial service will be held at Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Buford Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Carrie Barnes officiating. There will be a reception at the church following the service, with Interment of ashes will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buford Presbyterian Church "Step Up to the Well" fund in memory of Lynn J. Harter. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019