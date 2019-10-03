Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Pfaender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Pfaender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Pfaender Obituary
PFAENDER, Lynn Marie Lynn Marie Pfaender, age 64, died at home Monday, September 30, 2019 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence V. Pfaender, and is survived by her mother, Donna Coy Pfaender, and by 4 siblings: twin brothers, Mike and Jim (Katrina), older sister, Amie Dennis, and younger sister, Beth Ullom (Phil). Lynn's extraordinary life and caring, adventurous nature will be celebrated by her family, friends and colleagues on Saturday, October 5 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, at 1020 Spring Street, with an hour at 2:30 to mingle and share memories, and a memorial service at 3:30, followed by a reception at 5:00 at STATS Brewpub, located at 300 Marietta St., NW. In keeping with Lynn's philosophy and spirit, dress will be comfortable and summer casual for the service and the reception. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider an Honor Gift donation in Lynn's name to the Piedmont Hospital Tower Capital Campaign by visiting give.piedmont.org. Please visit www.hmpattersonspringhill.com to learn more about Lynn's journey, and the joy and love she brought to the lives of so many.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
Download Now