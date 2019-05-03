|
RICE, Lynn Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Lynn Rice of Ellenwood, GA will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Little Miller Grove Baptist Church, 1970 Peters Rd, Tucker, GA 30084. Presiding Bishop Charles Davis, officiating, Pastor Clifford Jones, eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Samuel B. Rice, son, Corkney Michale Partridge Sr., step-son, Rodriga Lowe, step-daughter, Machika Lowe, grandson, Corkney M. Partridge Jr., granddaughter, Danerica Lowe, two brothers, Willie (Janet) E. and Victor W. Partridge, three sisters, Beverly A. and Sonja Elaine Partridge, and Diane Partridge Johnson, Goddaughter, Latonua (Jere) Hawkins, Godson Myles Johnson, special cousin, Dora Ward, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Viewing, Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019