HENDERSON, Lynne FRIDAY, APRL 3, 2020 Lynne died peacefully in her sleep tonight sometime after I fell asleep at 10 PM. She wanted to sit in her chair, she felt faint about 9:30 PM. I woke up about 11 PM, and realized she was still I thought asleep. She had died in her sleep and I thought how she was pain free at last. I had asked the Lord for a Miracle to take away all her pain and dementia just yesterday. This was His Miracle. He called Lynne home to Heaven leaving all her pain and suffering behind. This morning she's looking down from Heaven feeling sad for me. We'll have to delay her Semi-Final Celebration until the plague is gone. I had told Pastor Steve we wanted to have our Semi-Final Celebration (Final Celebration in Heaven) at North River and the reception afterwards.. MARY LYNNE HENDERSON Born September 25, 1944. When I published my Journal in 2004 I asked Lynne for a quote. She wrote: "...If all the beasts were gone, we would die from a great loneliness of spirit." Paraphrased translation...words of the Great Chief Seathl (Seattle), Suquamish, Dwamish. Submitted by Lynne W. Henderson Wife, Photographer, Artist, Cowgirl, and Alpha to my Wolf, Lakotah Crabapple, Georgia and Estes Park, Colorado Whether or not these words are a direct and accurate translation is of no consequence to me. However, my spirit shutters to think of a world without a warm lick on my cheek. A world void of forests echoing melodies of all its creatures. An environment whose spirit has been painfully encroached and compromised. Let's remember that all creatures are dependent upon one another. Our spirits could not withstand a world without all living things; the loneliness would be too much to endure. Lynne's relationship with Lakotah (one of the Timber Wolfs she raised) shows the beauty of both their spirits, and I get to hang out with both of them. Whether Lynne was buying a car or a hair dryer her favorite approach was "No bells and whistles". Lynne's 75 years God shared her with us blessed us all. I envision her entering the Pearly Gates on Friday night and first seeking out her many four-legged friends then her many Native American friends, and then those of us who were blessed with her Spirit. She is smiling down on us from her Heavenly Green Pastures. Free at last! Go Girl Go! Your True Love, Zac "Life is NOT MEASURED by its LENGTH but by it's DEPTH." Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020