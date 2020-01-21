Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Lynnette Wilcox Harris

Lynnette Wilcox Harris Obituary
HARRIS (WILCOX), Lynnette Lynnette Wilcox Harris passed away on January 19, 2020 Bustling 7 pounds of joy and wonder was born to her cherished mother Lavolette R. Wilcox on July 5, 1929. Lynnette attended Commercial High school graduating in 1947. After which she went to work for the federal government where she spent 37 years with the department of Agriculture. In a time when women seldom advanced Lynnette thrived helping many family farmers keep their land in harsh times. She had a passion for life, pets and for doing the right thing. She blended dignity and mirth with a captivating smile, approaching life with both graciousness and charm. She left this world much as she came cradled in a gift, only she could lay claim. A Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Noon at Sandy Springs Chapel with a Graveside Service to follow at 1 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 21, 2020
