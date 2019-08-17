|
|
JOFFRE, Lyonel Marvin Lyonel Marvin Joffre passed away on August 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his immediate family. Lyonel was born July 6, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia to Sidney and Jane Joffre who immigrated to Atlanta from Russia in 1921. He grew up in Atlanta, attending Smiley Grammar School and later graduating Grady High School. He then went on to attend the University of Alabama (where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu), Georgia Tech and graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in accounting. Shortly after high school, Lyonel married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Rachelson. Following their wedding in Atlanta, he was deployed to Europe by the US Army, where he and Phyllis stayed for two years. After returning to Atlanta, they started a family and Lyonel pursued a career in Accounting. Professionally, he worked as a CPA at Young Garber, later becoming a partner at Touche Ross and Company, and then owning Georgian Art Lighting Design and Boulevard Lighting. Lyonel loved to travel with his family and he was fortunate to have traveled the world. His greatest love in life was family and his grandchildren, as he was an avid participant in their lives, from driving carpool to watching them play sports and experiencing milestones together. Lyonel had a keen sense of humor, did not know a stranger and made those around him feel important. His kindness was bigger than life and he gave from the heart until the end. He was known for his beautiful curly hair, piercing blue eyes and a smile that was second to none. Lyonel was active in many organizations, including being past president of the Atlanta Lodge of B'nai Birth, a member of the Education Committee of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Margaret Mitchell Association and a member of Leadership Atlanta class of 1977. Throughout the years, he was known to many as Coach Joffre as he coached basketball teams throughout the years at the Atlanta Jewish Community Center. Lyonel is predeceased in death by his parents, Sidney and Jane Joffre and his sister, Patsy Weinman. In addition to Phyllis (his wife of 65 years), he will be dearly missed by his children, Robyn (Wes) Gaillard, Steven (Nancy) Joffre, Julie (Mark) Benveniste, grandchildren, Rebecca and Sam Gaillard, Sydney and Haley Joffre, and Ali, Micah, Maci and Eli Benveniste. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Chabad of Gwinnett, The Epstein School, The Davis Academy, or a . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019