|
|
ACREE, III, Lytton Glynn Born April 20, 1927, died July 16, 2019. Graphic Designer, Educator, Sculptor. Beloved by family and friends. Married 65 years to the love of his life, Virginia Sargeant Acree. His legacy continues in his daughter, Karen, and her husband Dwight McCoy; his grandson Craig McCoy; granddaughter Kelly and her husband Stephen Corbett, and their children Virginia, James, and William Corbett. Celebration of Life at Roswell Presbyterian Historic Sanctuary, 3 PM, August 9.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019