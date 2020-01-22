|
DORSETT, Dr. M. Diane Dr. M. Diane Dorsett of Atlanta passed away at home on November 25,2019. Diane was an associate professor of Biology at Georgia Gwinett College. She joined GGC in the fall of 2006 as a charter faculty member. Before joining the college, she served as the department coordinator for Natural Sciences at the Atlanta Campus of Georgia Military College. During her career, Dr. Dorsett worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she investigated pathogenic mechanisms of HIV infection. While serving at GGC, Dr. Dorsett played a pivotal role in the development of GGC's biology major, including the design and execution of more than a dozen courses and their accompanying assessment. Her many years of service as chair of the Pre-Health Advisory Committee were essential in setting hundreds of GGC students on a path toward a successful career in the health professions. She was very passionate about teaching and enjoyed helping students discover their passion. Dr. Dorsett earned a number of distinctions during her career, including Who's Who Among America's Teachers and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society's Pinnacle Scholarship Award. Diane was predeceased by her parents Martha Southard Dorsett and Dr. Jack D.Dorsett as well as her brother, Robert Dorsett. Diane leaves behind cousins and many friends that will miss her tremendously. A memorial service for Diane will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM on January 25,2020 at The Kauffman Library (Georgia Gwinnett College) 1000 University Center Lane Lawrenceville, Ga 30043. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to one of Diane's preferred charities: , World Wildlife Fund, CARE, or The Red Cross. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020