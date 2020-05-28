|
|
ALDRIDGE, Jr., M. Jarvis Mr. M. Jarvis Aldridge, Jr., age 75 of McDonough, Georgia passed away May 26, 2020. Mr. Aldridge was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late M. Jarvis Aldridge, Sr. and Mildred Aldridge. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Aldridge. He received his Bachelor of Science in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Master's of Business Administration from Central Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, with assignments at NORAD, US Central Command, and the Joint Staff, and retired after 24 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. His military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. Mr. Aldridge went on to a career with the Fulton County (GA) Department of Information Technology, retiring after 10 years as Assistant Director. He was an active member, a past Treasurer, Elder and an adult Sunday School teacher at Kelley Presbyterian Church, as well as a Cub Scout leader. Survivors include his wife Alice Aldridge of Kelleytown; children Clinton (Lynda) Aldridge of Smyrna and Jennifer (Cory) Richards of Forsyth; grandchildren Connor Richards, Chace Richards, Troy Aldridge; brother William (Judy) Aldridge of Tuscaloosa, AL; nieces and nephews Tamara (Marc) Wong, William Stuart (Meagan) Aldridge and Jonathan (Melissa) Aldridge. Funeral services, livestreamed from Haisten 's Facebook, will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 1pm at Kelley Presbyterian Church. Reverend Millicent Thomson will officiate. Friends may visit the family from 3:00pm - 7:00pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, haistenfunerals.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020