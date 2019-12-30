|
NICHOLSON, Mabel Ann Mabel Ann Nicholson, 88, of DeKalb County, GA died December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Don and Pearl (Clark) Nicholson of Abbeville, South Carolina, and three brothers: Doneal Clark, Sr., Bobby Nick and Elwyn Gene Nicholson. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Janet (Kyle) Yancey of Mableton, GA and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mabel was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. She made her profession of faith in Christ at an early age and rededicated her life at a Billy Graham rally as a young adult. Mabel graduated from Abbeville High School in Abbeville, SC and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Erskine College, Due West, SC. She earned a degree from Emory University Hospital School of Medical Technology and worked there for several years as Chief Technician. She earned a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University while employed by Dr. B. Waldo Moore, internist-cardiologist. Mabel was a Federal employee for 23 years, retiring as a microbiologist from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Atlanta, GA. Mabel had friends in later years that had studied under her supervision. Her work ethic was to always perform assignments to the best of her ability. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Dr., Atlanta, GA 30307, www.fernbank.edu, or Erskine College, 2 Washington St., Due West SC 29639, www.erskine.edu.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 30, 2019