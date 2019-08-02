Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mable Allen Obituary
ALLEN, Mable Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mable Allen of Madison, GA. will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at our chapel. Chief Apostle Marty Glenn Davis, eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her son, John Edwin Robinson; 2 grandsons, John Edwin Robinson, Jr. and Dwayne Anthony; 2 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
