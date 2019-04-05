Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
STRONG, Mable Frances Celebration of Life Service for Mother Mable Frances Liggins Strong of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. Atlanta, GA. Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Boyd and Gwendolyn Hood (Julius); son, Arthur Strong (Bettye); daughter-in-law Elizabeth Strong, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, a devoted cousin Grace Thurston and friends. Viewing today from 4 PM 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019
