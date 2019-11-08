Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Mable Valentine Obituary
VALENTINE, Mable Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mable Valentine, of Atlanta, GA, who passed on November 6, 2019, will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 AM, in our chapel; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment, Southview Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters; Ms. Marilyn L. Washington and Dr. Sharon (Dr. Stanley) Pritchett, grandsons; Mr. Eugene (Wanda) Washington, Mr. Stanley (Tanya) Pritchett, Jr., Mr. Bryan (Kenisha) Washington, Mr. Steven (Constance) Pritchett, Esq., and Mr. Sharard (Valerie) Pritchett; fourteen great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Mrs. Gwendolyn Blount, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing Sunday, from 4 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
