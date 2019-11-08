|
|
VALENTINE, Mable Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mable Valentine, of Atlanta, GA, who passed on November 6, 2019, will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 AM, in our chapel; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment, Southview Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters; Ms. Marilyn L. Washington and Dr. Sharon (Dr. Stanley) Pritchett, grandsons; Mr. Eugene (Wanda) Washington, Mr. Stanley (Tanya) Pritchett, Jr., Mr. Bryan (Kenisha) Washington, Mr. Steven (Constance) Pritchett, Esq., and Mr. Sharard (Valerie) Pritchett; fourteen great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Mrs. Gwendolyn Blount, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing Sunday, from 4 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019