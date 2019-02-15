|
BOOZER, Sr., Maceo Mr. Maceo Boozer, SR. of Austell, GA, passed away February 9, 2019. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 12:00 Noon; Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Church, 48 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Atlanta, GA. Father Dennis Dorner, officiating. Interment, Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens. Survivors: daughter, Theresa Boozer Holland (Shirley); son, Mr. Maceo Boozer Jr. (Sandra); 2 granddaughters, Shawna Boozer Thornton, Erika Broome Boozer; 3 grandsons, Wally Boozer, Maceo Boozer III, Mr. Alan Harrold Boozer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Boozer and sister in law, Ms. Barbara Hawkins Boozer, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, 4 PM 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019