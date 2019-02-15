Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Church
48 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Maceo BOOZER Obituary
BOOZER, Sr., Maceo Mr. Maceo Boozer, SR. of Austell, GA, passed away February 9, 2019. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 12:00 Noon; Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Church, 48 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Atlanta, GA. Father Dennis Dorner, officiating. Interment, Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens. Survivors: daughter, Theresa Boozer Holland (Shirley); son, Mr. Maceo Boozer Jr. (Sandra); 2 granddaughters, Shawna Boozer Thornton, Erika Broome Boozer; 3 grandsons, Wally Boozer, Maceo Boozer III, Mr. Alan Harrold Boozer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Boozer and sister in law, Ms. Barbara Hawkins Boozer, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, 4 PM 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
