BLANKENSHIP, Mack Ellis Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Mack Ellis Blankenship, age 89 of Commerce, Georgia who entered into rest Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mr. Blankenship was born in Deverux, Georgia, a son of the late Henry Claude and Lucille Osborne Blankenship, was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the National Guard, Woodmen of the World and the Dry Pond United Methodist Church. Mr. Blankenship enjoyed camping and traveling with his late wife of sixty-four years, Eleanor Howard Blankenship. Mr. Blankenship was a retired Mechanic with Lockheed Martin and Kraft Foods and enjoyed flying, having built his own aircraft, a RV4. In addition to his late wife and his parents, Mr. Blankenship is preceded by three brothers, Henry Claude, John, and Charles Blankenship. Survivors include four daughters, Diane Bonasso (Bob) of Carolina, West Virginia, Judy Brislin (Andrew) of Bishop, Peggy Spangler of Bogart, Sarah Trippe (Charlton) of Commerce. Sister, Henrietta Lunsford of St. James, Florida, brother, George Blankenship of Sharpesburg, sisters, Brenda Wood of Mobile, Alabama and brother-in-law, Wilburn Howard of Tucker. Eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild also survive. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, on Friday, Dec. 20, from the Dry Pond UMC with Reverend Grant Bright officiating with burial to follow in the Resthaven Cemetery in Washington, Georgia. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 4 PM - 7 PM, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dry Pond United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 842, Jefferson, Georgia 30549. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467 Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019