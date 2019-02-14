|
|
HAYES, Macy Carolyn Edwards Macy Carolyn Edwards Hayes departed this life on February 6, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Homegoing services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15 at the Ark of Salvation Church, 355 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held today, from Noon to 8:00 p.m. in our chapel. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Brown; one nephew, Wayne Brown; 5 children, Robert, Randy, Robin, Anthony, and Rocky; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, and a host of loved ones and friends. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 a.m. the day of service at 125 Logan Street, Atlanta. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, 827 Pollard Boulevard, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019