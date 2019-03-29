GOODLETT, Madeline Madeline Wilmot Goodlett, 95, of Tucker GA, passed away Sunday morning March 24, 2019, at the Phoenix of Tucker Assisted Living. Born September 21, 1923, in Carnesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Plumer and Vivian McFarlin. She was the widow of the late Robert William "Bob" Goodlett Jr., and sister of the late Durant Wilmot, and Nettie Ben Cash. She was a graduate of Piedmont College and earned a Master's Degree at Georgia State University. She was a retired high school English teacher. She enjoyed sewing and her garden. She was a member of the Disciples of Christ. She is survived by two daughters, and son-in-law, Yvonne Goodlett, Lilburn, GA and Beth and David Richardson, Gainesville, Florida; four grandchildren, Vivian, Caroline, Sam, and Kirstin; and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Ella. Services will be Saturday at 4pm at the B D Ginn Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Childress. Interment will be in the Franklin Memorial Gardens North. She is at the Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4pm Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , at . Phone number: 800-272-3900. Mailing address: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary