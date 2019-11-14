|
AYCOCK, Mae F. Mae F. Aycock, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM at Clairmont Presbyterian Church with the Reverends Owen Stepp and Frank Arnold officiating. The graveside service will be at Carrollton City Cemetery at 3 PM in Carrollton with the Reverends Stepp and Jan Tolbert officiating. A native of Waynesboro, GA, Mrs. Aycock was the daughter of O.B. and Frances Johnson. She was predeceased by a brother, O.B. Johnson, MD, and her husband of 57 years, Joseph C. Aycock, and she is survived by her daughter, Lee A. Jenkins (Gordon), two sons, Cal Aycock (Anne) and John Aycock (Carolyn), a brother, Col. Kenneth W. Johnson (ret.), and six grandchildren, Savannah and Scott Jenkins, Melanie and Mandie Aycock, and Marshall and Lillian Aycock. Mrs. Aycock was a retired elementary school teacher, a graduate of Mars Hill College and Furman University, and an Elder, moderator of Presbyterian Women, a Stephen Minister, and a member of the choir and the John Knox Sunday School class for nearly 50 years at Clairmont Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in Clairmont's church parlor one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial gifts may be sent to Clairmont Presbyterian Church or Thornwell Home for Children, Clinton, SC. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019