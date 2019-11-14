Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clairmont Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Clairmont Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Carrollton City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Aycock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Aycock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Aycock Obituary
AYCOCK, Mae F. Mae F. Aycock, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM at Clairmont Presbyterian Church with the Reverends Owen Stepp and Frank Arnold officiating. The graveside service will be at Carrollton City Cemetery at 3 PM in Carrollton with the Reverends Stepp and Jan Tolbert officiating. A native of Waynesboro, GA, Mrs. Aycock was the daughter of O.B. and Frances Johnson. She was predeceased by a brother, O.B. Johnson, MD, and her husband of 57 years, Joseph C. Aycock, and she is survived by her daughter, Lee A. Jenkins (Gordon), two sons, Cal Aycock (Anne) and John Aycock (Carolyn), a brother, Col. Kenneth W. Johnson (ret.), and six grandchildren, Savannah and Scott Jenkins, Melanie and Mandie Aycock, and Marshall and Lillian Aycock. Mrs. Aycock was a retired elementary school teacher, a graduate of Mars Hill College and Furman University, and an Elder, moderator of Presbyterian Women, a Stephen Minister, and a member of the choir and the John Knox Sunday School class for nearly 50 years at Clairmont Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in Clairmont's church parlor one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial gifts may be sent to Clairmont Presbyterian Church or Thornwell Home for Children, Clinton, SC. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -