HARRIS, Mae Frances Celebration of Life Service for Mother Mae Frances Harris will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Jeffery Mayfield (Donni), Rodney Hill (Shawna), Danny Alford (Lisa), Antonio Ivey, Ayasha Chambers (Nick), Stephen Kearse (Rashele), Johntaye Ivey, Brittany and Randall Cofield; stepdaughters, Elaine Adam Robert) and Angela Harris; stepsons, Otis, Jr. and Leon Harris (both preceded her in death); 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Today, public viewing will be held 12 - 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349 - 3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019