Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Mae Frances Celebration of Life Service for Mother Mae Frances Harris will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Jeffery Mayfield (Donni), Rodney Hill (Shawna), Danny Alford (Lisa), Antonio Ivey, Ayasha Chambers (Nick), Stephen Kearse (Rashele), Johntaye Ivey, Brittany and Randall Cofield; stepdaughters, Elaine Adam Robert) and Angela Harris; stepsons, Otis, Jr. and Leon Harris (both preceded her in death); 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Today, public viewing will be held 12 - 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349 - 3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -