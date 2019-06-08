|
|
JOHNSON, Mae August 12, 1927- June 6, 2019 Mae Johnson was born to Sallie Mae Hubbard and Frank Hubbard in Lafayette, Alabama. She was the youngest of three and preceded in death by her sisters: Geneva Carr and Doris McGhee. She is survived by her only daughter, Doris V. Hubbard-Byrd of East Atlanta, Georgia. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Sheila D. Gary, Bobby F. Byrd, Jr., Carlos Byrd, Sonya Joyner, Jaelinne mason, and JoTonya Willis; fifteen great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be located at 1675 Bouldercliff Court, Atlanta, Ga 30316, Saturday, June 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Send flowers and cards to Doris Byrd at 1675 Bouldercliff Court, Atlanta, Ga 30316.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 8, 2019