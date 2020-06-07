ROBERTS, Mae Evelyn Mae Evelyn Canada Roberts of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon C. and Mozelle Canada, her husband of 59 years Early W. Roberts, Jr., her sister Marie Canada Woods, her brothers, Michael Canada, Steven Canada, and Manley Canada, great-grandson Cameron Arrendale of Roanoke, Alabama and great-granddaughter Olivia Arrendale of Roanoke, Alabama. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Roberts and Steve Frolen of Tubac, Arizona, Beverly and James Arrendale of Roanoke, Alabama, Victoria and Gerry Hebert of Alexandria, Virginia, Edie Roberts of Griffin, Georgia, and son Tommy and Robin Roberts of Jonesboro, Georgia, sister Gloria Aultman of Griffin Georgia, brother Adrian and Nancy Canada of Gainesville, Georgia and sister-in-law Janet Roberts of Canton, Georgia, 12 Grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Born October 30, 1930 in New Holland, Georgia, she lived in Gainesville and Chicopee, Georgia before moving to the Cabbagetown community of Atlanta in 1948. She met the love of her life. E.W. Roberts, Jr. at St. Luke Methodist and they married on March 18, 1949. After living in Atlanta, Gainesville, and East Point, they settled in Riverdale, Georgia in 1964, raising 5 children in a home filled with love, laughter and faith. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, but above all she was a devoted Christian who dedicated her life to serving Jesus Christ. She was an active member in every church she attended, serving as Sunday School teacher for children and adults and numerous committees. Her reputation as a Bible scholar was widely recognized, both inside and outside of her Upper Room/Wesley Workers Sunday School Class at Jonesboro First United Methodist Church. She participated in over 10 Peachtree Road Races, loved to travel, and enjoyed family games and trivia. At our birthday celebrations and spaghetti dinners her motto was there is always room for one more. She was diligent about sending out birthday and anniversary cards to every member of our very large immediate and extended family and her extended circle of friends each one filled with more than a dash of confetti. Her trademark gift at every Christmas was a red stocking hat for each member of our family and a red pen to everyone she knew. Private graveside services will be conducted on Sunday June 7, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Riverdale, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Jonesboro First Methodist Church General Fund. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Georgia, 770-210-2700 will oversee arrangements. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.