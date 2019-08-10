|
WATSON, Mae Debra Mae Debra Watson, age 72, of Acworth, passed away Thursday, August 8th, 2019. Debbie was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She graduated from College Park High School and went on to achieve a business associates degree, overcoming many obstacles to do so. She married her husband Auborey Watson in 1966, who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Reginald Smelley, as well as her brother Michael. She is survived by her sisters, Delynn and Jeanette, her brother George, her niece Marisa, and her nephews, Justin and Andrew, as well as her beloved dog Mickey. Funeral services will be at 3 PM on Sunday, August 11th, with visitation from 1-3 PM, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA, 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019