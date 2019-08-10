Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Watson Obituary
WATSON, Mae Debra Mae Debra Watson, age 72, of Acworth, passed away Thursday, August 8th, 2019. Debbie was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She graduated from College Park High School and went on to achieve a business associates degree, overcoming many obstacles to do so. She married her husband Auborey Watson in 1966, who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Reginald Smelley, as well as her brother Michael. She is survived by her sisters, Delynn and Jeanette, her brother George, her niece Marisa, and her nephews, Justin and Andrew, as well as her beloved dog Mickey. Funeral services will be at 3 PM on Sunday, August 11th, with visitation from 1-3 PM, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA, 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now