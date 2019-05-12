WRIGHT, Mae Mae Wright age 102, a longtime resident of Roswell passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Historic Roswell Place Assisted Living. She was born on May 1, 1917 in Alpharetta to James and Fannie Burton. On July 23, 1949 she married James Everett Wright Sr. of Roswell. She is survived by her children, Jan Wright-Allen (Rick), Tyra Wright Guthrie and James (Jimmy) Everett Wright, Jr. (Sherry); five grandchildren, sister, Catherine Fonville (Jim) and sister-in-law, Helen Burton and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wright Library at Roswell First Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Wright family would like to thank Shannon Brooks RN and all of her coworkers at Encompass Health Hospice for their compassion and care and also, the caregivers, staff and residents at Historic Roswell Place for being her second family since 2016. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019