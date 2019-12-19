|
STEWART, Magaline Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Magaline Stewart will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her memory to her children, Lorenzo Stewart (Subrenna), Lawander White (Ricky); six grandchildren, Demetrius, Latonya, Chaz, Caias, Jordan, and Zaria; her youngest sister, Christine Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019