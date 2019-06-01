|
|
EBERHART, Magdalene Mrs. Magdalene Harris Eberhart, age 77, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born November 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Mr. Daniel Wester Harris and the late Nellie Mae Walker. She Retired as a school teacher from A.D. Williams Elementary School. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Grace Presbyterian Church in Douglasville. In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations to be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 1, 2019