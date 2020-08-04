1/
Maggie Durrance
1925 - 2020
DURRANCE, Maggie Elizabeth Dunn Maggie Elizabeth Dunn Durrance passed away on August 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Mrs. Durrance was born in Elba, Alabama on March 17, 1925. She was married to the late Sim James Durrance and was preceded in death by her parents, Georgiana Delilah Revels Dunn and Thomas M. Dunn; siblings Arthur Dunn, William Dunn, Charlie Cray Dunn, Youris Malone Dunn, Ruth Dunn Parker, and Ruby Dunn Randall; her children, Sandra Kaye Durrance and William Randall Durrance; and grandson, Richard Robert Jaeger IV. She is survived by one brother, Roy Dunn, of Lake City, Georgia; her children, James Dale (Barbara) Durrance of Williamson, Georgia, Judy Durrance Jaeger of Stockbridge, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Debra Hartley Durrance of Trenton, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Durrance enjoyed a lifelong partnership with her husband, working together in two businesses before launching their own truck brokerage, S. J. Durrance Co., Inc. After her husband's death, she continued operating the company for another fifteen years. Upon retirement, Mrs. Durrance became even more active in her church, Morrow First United Methodist Church, serving on a multitude of committees and leading the United Methodist Women for a time. Mrs. Durrance was active in the Forest Park Civitan Club, her local Homeowner's Association, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Produce Dealers' Association. Mrs. Durrance enjoyed traveling. Besides visiting most of the forty-eight contiguous states, she also traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Great Britain, and Malta. She also took several cruises with her best friend and traveling companion. The family will receive guests at Thomas Scroggs Funeral Directors, 6362 South Lee Street, Morrow, Georgia from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the sanctuary of Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 North Main Street, Morrow, Georgia. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, guests must be in good health and wear face masks. The service will be streamed live for friends and family who are unable to physically attend. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Morrow First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 143, Morrow, Georgia 30260, or to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, Georgia, 30253. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morrow First United Methodist Church
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
August 3, 2020
She was a dear sweet lady and I was very fond of and will miss great attitude.
DANA CHAPMAN
Friend
August 3, 2020
My sweet, sweet friend always with a smile and a joke. Maggie always lifted my spirits no matter what the occasion. She will be sorely missed by so many. RIP
Faye Kirksey
Friend
August 3, 2020
so proud to have had a mother like her-always supportive-willmiss her terribly
dale durrance
Son
August 3, 2020
I love you Mema! You will be missed!
Courtney Williams
Grandchild
