Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie JACKSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maggie JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Maggie Ann Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Maggie Ann Jackson (Champion) of Atlanta, GA will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. 1558 Venetian Dr. SW, Atlanta GA 30311. Rev. Eric V. Thomas, officiating. The family will assemble at 11:00 AM at 1610 Sandtown, Rd. Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle, Atlanta GA 30311. She is survived by three daughters, one brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now