JACKSON, Maggie Ann Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Maggie Ann Jackson (Champion) of Atlanta, GA will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. 1558 Venetian Dr. SW, Atlanta GA 30311. Rev. Eric V. Thomas, officiating. The family will assemble at 11:00 AM at 1610 Sandtown, Rd. Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle, Atlanta GA 30311. She is survived by three daughters, one brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019