ELLIOTT, Magnolia Magnolia Elliott, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 18, 2019. She was born August 23, 1924 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Rev. Ernest Muckle and late Hattie Hawkins Muckle. Magnolia was the 5th of six children born to this union. She was the last surviving. child. She graduated from Morris Brown College in 1960. She was the first black teacher to integrate the Douglas County School System in 1967. Her teaching philosophy was "A child is a candle to be lit; not a cup to be filled." After 35 years of service, she retired from teaching in 1989. She was married to James Daniel Elliott for 23 years until his death in 1978. Four children entered this union: Debra Jean Elliott, Sheila Ann Pollock (deceased), Jacqueline Crawford, and James Daniel Elliott, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, daughters, Debra Jean Elliott, and Jacqueline Crawford; son, James D. Elliott; son-in-law, Johnny Crawford; daughter-in-law, Michelle Elliott; grandchildren, Jeremy Crawford, Joshua Crawford, Dr. Joseph Crawford, Jasmine Elliott, Justin Elliott, and Jordan Elliott; nieces, Marilyn Solomon and Patricia Alston, and a host of other relatives and friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, November 23, at 11 AM, at Light and Salvation Church, located at 8413 Chicago Avenue in Douglasville, GA. A viewing will be held Friday, November 22, from 10 AM - 7 PM, at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, located at 3346 Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA. (404 - 691- 4685). www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019