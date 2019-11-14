|
NAIR, Malathy Smt. Malathy G. Nair, aged 82 years, of the Puduvalli Kunthipadam House, Kumaramputhur, Kerala, wife of the late Prof. T.P. Gangadharan Nair, and a resident of Thrissur, Kerala, passed away peacefully on November 12 2019 at 5.13 AM at the Eastside Medical Center, Snellville, Georgia. She was born to Shri Edachola Achutanunni Panikker and Smt. Devaki Amma on April 13, 1937, at Kumaramputhur, Kerala, India. She grew up in Jamshedpur, Bihar and Kumaramputhur. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and a well-respected matriarch to her family members in the US and in India. She was a living connection between our families keeping meticulous account of the various family members and their relationships, highly dedicated to her family members and remained constantly in close touch with her relatives and friends all over the world. She is survived by her sons, Jayakumar K. Puduvalli and Vinay K. Puduvalli and their families. Her cremation will be conducted ritually according to Keralite Hindu tradition at the Wages and Sons Funeral Home at Stone Mountain, Georgia in the greater Atlanta area on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1 PM. Donations in her memory may be sent in lieu of flowers or gifts to: Attn: Malathy G. Nair Memorial fund, The Hindu Temple of Atlanta, 5851 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale 30274. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019