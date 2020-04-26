Resources
CAMERON, Jr., Malcolm Malcolm Colin Cameron, Jr., 83, of Sandy Springs, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1937 in Jacksonville, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Estelle (Webb) Cameron and his siblings Gene Cameron, John Cameron, and Linda Harrison. He served in the Coast Guard reserve and then became the first person in his family to graduate from college. He earned a B.S. of Business from Florida State University in 1961, where he was a member of the gymnastics team. He worked for more than forty years in the grocery industry and retired early in life so he could enjoy his family and other passions. His hobbies included travel, motorcycles, aviation and military history and all things related to his Scottish heritage. He served as President and was actively involved in the Clan Cameron Branch of Stone Mountain for many years. Survivors include his wife, Linda Cameron; his son and daughter-in-law, Colin and Mandi Cameron; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Lee and Lucynda Coker; his grandchildren Andrew, Meredith, and Courtney Cameron; Sawyer and Hayden Coker. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Colin's memory to a charity of your choosing. Memorial services are currently pending. A private burial is planned at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Weirsdale, Florida.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020
