O'NEAL, Malinda King Malinda King O'Neal crossed into Eternal Peace Sunday, 26 April 2020 at her home in Atlanta, with her son at her side. A lifelong optimist, Malinda was a dynamic and sympathetic activist keenly attuned to accomplishing great and small tasks, carrying others with her as she met the challenges set before her. Gregarious and good-humored, Malinda loved good people, a pleasant soirée, travelling, the Atlanta Symphony, as well as the swirl of pursuing worthy communitarian objectives. Born the First of January 1929 to Olivia and Dan King in Cartersville, GA, Malinda grew-up with four sisters and a brother. The family migrated to Atlanta where Malinda attended Gray Street Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School, and joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. Following WWII, Malinda married Tuskegee Airman officer Sheppard Dickerson O'Neal. They had two children - Sheppard Jr. and the late Sherod Lynn O'Neal. From 1952 to 1955 the family was posted to Prestwick Air Force Base in Ayrshire, Scotland. While there, Malinda attended the Skillings Business College in Kilmarnock, Scotland, returning to Atlanta and completing her BA Degree cum laude at Morris Brown College, and her MA in Sociology at Atlanta University. Beginning her career as the first African-American hired in management at Atlanta's "Mammy's Shanty" restaurant prior to integration of public accommodations, Malinda served as Office Director of the National Congress of Parents and Teachers, Field Director for a special research project at Emory University, and became an Educational Administrator at Morris Brown College - for 21 years handling responsibilities including Alumni Affairs and Governmental Relations, ultimately becoming Dean of Students. Among her longest-standing commitments, Malinda served Ebenezer Baptist Church in many capacities including on its Board of Trustees. She was the church's first female Treasurer, and president of the Lillie Bell Memorial Usher Board. Upon the retirement of Rev. M.L. King, Sr, Malinda served as Rev. King's appointment and travel coordinator. Malinda also was a long active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. serving two terms as her chapter's president, and mounting many significant student and organizational projects with her sorors. Malinda ultimately established her own business, MKO Graphics and Printers. Through her business she published the Ebenezer Bulletin, and other Newsletters and Publications, as well as a substantial proportion of local and regional service and funeral programs. The many community, civic and educational organizations she served included the NAACP, the YWCA,The National Council of Negro Women, Upward Bound, the Atlanta Council for International Visitors, the Southeastern Flower Show and its executive board, and the Atlanta Business League. Malinda was accorded many honors, awards, and listings - among them Who's Who, Outstanding Personalities of the South, and Outstanding Black Americans. Yet amidst all these achievements Malinda always was present, active and encouraging of her family, tending and teaching her children with admirable and loving attention, caring for her husband and mother-in-law in their final illnesses, girding all with her generosity and good humor, and never ever allowing the arrows of fate to puncture her deep and abiding faith in the sanctity and goodness of life. To speak of her joy, her innate beauty, her great human power and strength - to speak of these, and of missing her, will always be the greatest of understatements. requiescat in pace.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020