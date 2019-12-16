Services
PHILLIPS, III, Mallory Mallory Erle Phillips, III, 65, of Highlands, NC passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his beloved cabin, 'Twill Do. He was born February, 16, 1954 in Atlanta to Erle and Serena Phillips. Mal attended The Lovett School, University of Virginia where he was a Phi Delta Theta, and Emory Law School. He was a successful attorney in Atlanta before moving to Highlands 20 years ago. Mal opened a popular home accents shop called Twigs. He then became a realtor, opening Twigs Realty Group, and served as the President of the Highlands Cashiers Board of Realtors. He was a proud father, grandfather, antique collector, and even physical trainer. Mal is survived by 2 daughters, Alissa Wagstaff (Will) and Annie Davis (Steve) both of Atlanta, one sister, Serena Vick, three grandchildren, Van and Barron (Wagstaff) and Stephen (Davis), and his dogs, Sugar and Buster. Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 18, at the Church of the Incarnation of Highlands with the Rev. Bentley Manning officiating. Burial will follow at Highlands Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Highlands Humane Society. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 16, 2019
